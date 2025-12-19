Keep your patience: Yunus urges citizens amid protests

09:17

After the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July Uprising who was shot last week, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has appealed for peace.





Hadi, also a candidate in the scheduled February 12 general elections, died late Thursday.





He was shot in the head by masked gunmen last week as he initiated his election campaign at central Dhaka's Bijoynagar area





"Today, I came before you with very heartbreaking news. Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline fighter of the July Uprising and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha, is no more among us," Yunus said.





He vowed to bring those involved in this brutal murder to justice quickly, saying, "No leniency will be shown" to the killers.





"I sincerely call upon all citizens -- keep your patience and restraint, he said.





"Let law enforcement agencies and other relevant organisations have the opportunity to carry out investigations with professionalism," he said, adding that the state is fully committed to establishing the rule of law.





Hundreds of students and people gathered at the capital's Shahbagh intersection near Dhaka University campus following the announcement of Hadi's death and chanted slogans like "Who are you, who am I Hadi, Hadi".





A student group, called Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, brought out a mourning procession on the Dhaka University campus and marched to Shahbagh to join the demonstration.

National Citizen Party (NCP), a large offshoot of Students against Discrimination (SAD) that led last year's violent protest, joined them, chanting anti-India slogans alleging Hadi's assailants fled to India after committing the murder. They called upon the interim government to close the Indian high commission until they were returned.

"The interim government, until India returns assassins of Hadi Bhai, the Indian High Commission to Bangladesh will remain closed. Now or Never. We are in a war!," said Sarjis Alm, a key leader of NCP.

The Chhatra Shakti burnt an effigy of the home adviser, demanding his resignation for failure to arrest Hadi's killers.