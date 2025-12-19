HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi's eight posts on X most reposted, liked on social media

Fri, 19 December 2025
Share:
20:12
PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi.
PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eight comments or pictures have become the most liked posts among the top 10 on the social media platform 'X' in the last 30 days, including his photo with Russian President Vladimir Putin when both leaders travelled together in a car from Delhi's IGI airport, officials said. 

The eight posts on 'X' together had 1,60,700 reposts and 14.76 lakh likes, thus becoming the only politician featured among the top 10 most liked and reposted handles on the social media platform. 

"The 'X' (formerly Twitter) has a new feature. It shows the most-liked tweets in the last month in a country. For India, in the last 30 days, the top eight out of 10 most liked tweets are of PM Modi. No other politician features in the top 10," an official said. 

The photo of PM Modi travelling together in a car with Putin after his arrival from Moscow on December 4 had over 34,000 reposts and 214000 likes -- the highest among the eight posts of the prime minister. 

The prime minister presenting a copy of the Gita in the Russian language to Putin on December 4 had 29,000 reposts and 2,31,000 likes. 

Modi's congratulatory message to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his marriage to Jodie Haydon on November 29 had 14,900 reposts and 2,11,000 likes, while Modi's welcome of Putin to his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence on December 4 had 20,000 reposts and 1,79,000 likes. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

5th T20I updates: Linde cleans up Sanju
5th T20I updates: Linde cleans up Sanju

LIVE! ED questions Anil Ambani's son in bank 'fraud' case
LIVE! ED questions Anil Ambani's son in bank 'fraud' case

Unrest in Bangladesh: No clashes since Friday morning
Unrest in Bangladesh: No clashes since Friday morning

Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of the July Uprising in Bangladesh, died after being shot, sparking protests and political unrest. The interim government has promised action, while demonstrators have targeted media outlets and blamed India.

Slain Aus shooter Sajid visited Hyderabad 6 times: Police
Slain Aus shooter Sajid visited Hyderabad 6 times: Police

Telangana Police investigate the connection between Sajid Akram, the suspect in the recent Australia mass shooting, and his multiple visits to Hyderabad after migrating abroad.

Court orders Cong to remove Modi-Adani deepfake
Court orders Cong to remove Modi-Adani deepfake

A court in Ahmedabad in Gujarat has directed the Congress and four of its leaders to remove a deep fake video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani from social media platforms.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO