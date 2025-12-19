Land for job case: Court to pronounce order on charge, directs Lalu to appear in person

20:30





he court has directed former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav and others accused to appear in person on the next date.





This case is linked with the alleged offence of providing Railway grade D jobs to candidates in lieu of Land.





Special judge Vishal Gogne listed the case for order on framing of charges after receiving the death verification report of accused Ashwani Kumar Malhotra and the report on the status of other accused persons.





Senior advocate D P Singh (Special Public Prosecutor), along with Manu Mishra, appeared for the CBI and submitted that Ashwani Kumar Malhotra has passed away and the status of the other accused is verified.





The death certificate of Malhotra was also filed with the death verification report.





The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 15 informed the court that one more accused had died.





Earlier, four accused died during the proceedings of the case. -- ANI

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday listed the Land for Job CBI case for order on framing of charge on January 9, 2026.