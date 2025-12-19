HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Land for job case: Court to pronounce order on charge, directs Lalu to appear in person

Fri, 19 December 2025
Share:
20:30
image
The Rouse Avenue court on Friday listed the Land for Job CBI case for order on framing of charge on January 9, 2026. 

he court has directed former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav and others accused to appear in person on the next date.

This case is linked with the alleged offence of providing Railway grade D jobs to candidates in lieu of Land. 

Special judge Vishal Gogne listed the case for order on framing of charges after receiving the death verification report of accused Ashwani Kumar Malhotra and the report on the status of other accused persons.

Senior advocate D P Singh (Special Public Prosecutor), along with Manu Mishra, appeared for the CBI and submitted that Ashwani Kumar Malhotra has passed away and the status of the other accused is verified. 

The death certificate of Malhotra was also filed with the death verification report.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 15 informed the court that one more accused had died. 

Earlier, four accused died during the proceedings of the case. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

5th T20I updates: India set SA 232 runs to win!
5th T20I updates: India set SA 232 runs to win!

LIVE! Uber booked over molesting woman passenger in Maha
LIVE! Uber booked over molesting woman passenger in Maha

Unrest in Bangladesh: No clashes since Friday morning
Unrest in Bangladesh: No clashes since Friday morning

Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of the July Uprising in Bangladesh, died after being shot, sparking protests and political unrest. The interim government has promised action, while demonstrators have targeted media outlets and blamed India.

Slain Aus shooter Sajid visited Hyderabad 6 times: Police
Slain Aus shooter Sajid visited Hyderabad 6 times: Police

Telangana Police investigate the connection between Sajid Akram, the suspect in the recent Australia mass shooting, and his multiple visits to Hyderabad after migrating abroad.

Court orders Cong to remove Modi-Adani deepfake
Court orders Cong to remove Modi-Adani deepfake

A court in Ahmedabad in Gujarat has directed the Congress and four of its leaders to remove a deep fake video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani from social media platforms.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO