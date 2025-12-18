HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Contest between 'evil' DMK and 'pure': Actor Vijay

Thu, 18 December 2025
Actor-politician Vijay on Thursday launched a blistering attack against Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, calling it an 'evil force,' repeating a term often used by the late All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam stalwarts M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa to target the Dravidian party.

His Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was a 'pure force,' and the contest, apparently the 2026 electoral fight, was now confined only between these two, he said at a public meeting here.

This was his first public outreach in Tamil Nadu post the September 27 Karur rally of TVK where a stampede left 41 persons dead. 

He had held a closed door meeting with a select audience in Kancheepuram after that, besides addressing a rally at neighbouring Puducherry union territory.

Referring to late Chief Ministers MGR and Jaylalithaa, he said they often described DMK as a "theeya sakthi" (evil force).

His TVK was a "thooya sakthi," (pure force).

"The contest is now between the thooya sakthi TVK and theeya sakthi DMK," he said in an apparent reference to the 2026 assembly polls.

He also alleged a smear campaign was on against him by vested interests.
Late CMs CN Annadurai and MGR were inspiration for everyone and not individual property. None can complain against us for invoking them, he asserted.

He slammed the DMK dispensation on issues including law and order and agriculture. 

Like former AIADMK senior K A Sengottaiyan, a local strongman who joined the TVK recently, more leaders would come to the party fold and they would be given their due recognition, Vijay said. -- PTI

