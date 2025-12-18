HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP govt warns against 'misleading' AQI apps

Thu, 18 December 2025
Share:
14:40
image
After the fourth T20I between India and South Africa was called off on Wednesday owing to poor visibility after a dense layer of smog engulfed the Ekana Stadium, the Uttar Pradesh government said that Lucknow's air quality index (AQI) stood at 174, indicating a moderate level of air quality. 
 
It also cautioned the public against relying on misleading figures circulated on social media and other platforms based on private air quality applications.
 
In an official statement issued after the match was called off, the state government said confusion was being spread due to the use of hyper-local and non-standardised data by several private apps, many of which follow foreign benchmarks such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (US-EPA) norms.
 
In India, air quality assessment is carried out under the National Air Quality Index (NAQI) system, which has different parameters and thresholds.
 
They said official monitoring stations in Lucknow, including Lalbagh, Talkatora and Aliganj, use certified and calibrated instruments, while many private agencies depend on satellite-based inputs or uncalibrated sensors, which are prone to higher margins of error.
 
Officials said the AQI data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is based on a scientific assessment of the 24-hour average, providing a realistic and comprehensive picture of the city's air quality.
 
In contrast, several private apps display momentary and highly localised spikes caused by dust, traffic congestion or limited activities at specific locations, which do not reflect the overall situation of the city.
 
Experts said differences in monitoring technology and standards often make data shown on private apps misleading.
 
While the CPCB model is designed according to Indian geographical, climatic and environmental conditions, many private platforms rely on foreign models that are not fully suited to Indian conditions, the statement said.
 
The match, scheduled to start at 7 pm, was eventually called off at 9:30 pm after the sixth inspection although it was more of a formality with everyone present well aware that visibility was only going to get worse as the night progressed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will finish off rural employment guarantee scheme: Priyanka
LIVE! Will finish off rural employment guarantee scheme: Priyanka

G Ram G bill cleared in LS amid uproar, Oppn tears copies
G Ram G bill cleared in LS amid uproar, Oppn tears copies

Opposition members trooped to the well of the House raising slogans against the government from dropping Mahatma Gandhi's name from the rural jobs initiative and tearing copies of the G RAM G Bill and flinging it towards the chair.

'CPI-M Is Why BJP Won Trivandrum Corporation'
'CPI-M Is Why BJP Won Trivandrum Corporation'

'It was very clear in the Parliament election that there was an erosion of Hindu votes in southern Kerala from the CPI-M to the BJP.'

Rohingya man stabbed 19 times in Hyderabad, dies
Rohingya man stabbed 19 times in Hyderabad, dies

A 19-year-old Rohingya man was stabbed to death in Hyderabad following a drunken brawl with another Rohingya man. The suspect has been taken into custody and a murder case has been registered.

Meet the Indian-origin man who helped restrain Bondi shooter
Meet the Indian-origin man who helped restrain Bondi shooter

Amandeep Singh-Bola, born in New Zealand to Indian and Kiwi parents, helped tackle suspect Sajid Akram.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO