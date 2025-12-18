HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India To Showcase Gender-Responsive AI Solutions At February 2026 Summit

Thu, 18 December 2025
In the lead-up to the India-AI Impact Summit scheduled for February 2026, the IndiaAI Mission under the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity), in collaboration with UN Women India, has announced the launch of a compendium on gender-responsive AI solutions developed or deployed in the Global South.

The compendium, set to be showcased at the Impact Summit, will feature real-world case studies of scalable AI solutions designed to empower women and girls, with a strong focus on ethical design and measurable impact.

At a per-summit event, IndiaAI Missions Chief Operating Officer Kavita Bhatia said that the compendium will demonstrate gender-responsive AI solutions, safety tools, inclusive data practices, promoting AI as a deliverer of the sustainable development goal 5 (SDG5) that talks about gender equality.

Looking into the future, our collective task has to be threefold. One, we have to build AI systems that understand gender realities. Two, to build AI that protects safety technologies by upholding privacy. Three, to build AI that empowers by providing access to justice and strengthening digital literacy, she added. 

Bhatia also highlighted the summits flagship event, the AI by HER: The Impact Challenge for Women in AI, launched recently in partnership with NITI Aayog and the Women Entrepreneurship  Platform.

She said that this global innovation challenge targets innovations in cybersecurity, safety, digital well-being, privacy-preserving identity systems, and Natural Language Processing (NLP)-based tools to counter online harassment and misinformation. 

On efforts to ensure that AI strengthens the safety and dignity of every individual, Bhatia pointed to IndiaAIs partnership with UN Women and civil-society organisations for developing frameworks that embed gender sensitivity into AI systems, from dataset design to deployment, ensuring that training data captures the experiences of all users. 

"If the datasets don't capture the response of all people, including women, then the AI solution will inevitably reproduce bias," she noted, adding that the mission is working to ensure data is truly representative and inclusive.

-- Himanshi Bhardwaj, Business Standard

