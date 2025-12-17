HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft by another month

Wed, 17 December 2025
Share:
16:30
image
Pakistan on Wednesday extended its airspace ban for Indian aircraft by another month till January 23.
   
Pakistan closed its airspace to India's airlines in April after the Pahalgam attack. India too has imposed a similar ban on Pakistan.
 
The previous extension was set to expire on December 24 but the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) extended the restrictions on Wednesday till January 23.
 
"Pakistan airspace will remain closed to Indian-registered aircraft, including all aircraft owned, operated, or leased by Indian airlines, as well as Indian military flights," the PAA said.
 
According to the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), the restriction, which has already been in force, "will continue until January 23, 2026, as per the specified timings."
 
Pakistan's airspace is divided into two flight information regions (FIRs) Karachi and Lahore, according to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) document from 2022.
 
The NOTAM applies to both Karachi (OPKR) and Lahore (OPLR) FIRs.
 
A terror attack in April in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people led to a four-day conflict in May between India and Pakistan, Islamabad has several times extended its ban on Indian airlines flying over its airspace. India too has imposed a similar ban on Pakistan. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong spent more than BJP on 'party propaganda': ADR
LIVE! Cong spent more than BJP on 'party propaganda': ADR

B'desh envoy summoned over security threat to Indian mission
B'desh envoy summoned over security threat to Indian mission

India summoned the Bangladesh envoy to express strong concerns over extremist elements planning to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

'What if he touched...': UP Min shocker on Nitish hijab act
'What if he touched...': UP Min shocker on Nitish hijab act

Attempting to defuse the controversy, the Nishad Party chief said the comment, made in Hindi and labelled misogynistic and crude, was light-hearted and made casually.

CPI-M's Md Salim becomes 'Awasthi' in Bengal voter list
CPI-M's Md Salim becomes 'Awasthi' in Bengal voter list

In a social media post on Tuesday, Aziz said he is a registered voter of the Kolkata Port assembly constituency and that his name is Atish Aziz.

Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers brought to Goa from Delhi
Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers brought to Goa from Delhi

A team of the Goa Police, along with the Luthra brothers, landed at the Manohar International Airport, Mopa, in North Goa at 10.45 am.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO