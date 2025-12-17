HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India shuts visa centre in Dhaka amid security concern

Wed, 17 December 2025
The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Wednesday closed its office in view of the current security situation.
 
The IVAC at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka is the main, integrated centre for all Indian visa services in the capital.

"In view of the ongoing security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC JFP Dhaka will be closed at 2 pm today," the IVAC said in a statement.

The IVAC said all applicants with appointment slots scheduled for submission on Wednesday would be rescheduled for a later date.

Earlier in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and conveyed its strong concern over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.  

"We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations," it said.  

It said the envoy was apprised of India's strong concerns about the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh. -- PTI 

