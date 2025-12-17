HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
I hope football has bright future in India: Messi after 'amazing' tour

Wed, 17 December 2025
10:57
image
Lionel Messi hoped that football has a "bright future" in India and expressed gratitude for the "generous hospitality" that he got during a whirlwind three-day tour, which had thousands of fans jostling to catch a glimpse of the Argentine genius in four different cities.

Messi, after extending his stay by a day to visit the Anant Ambani-founded Vantara wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre in Jamnagar, left for his base in Miami on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old posted a one-minute highlights clip of the tour, featuring his interactions with Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and several young footballers.

"What amazing visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Thank you for the warm reception, generous hospitality, and all the feelings of love with which you surrounded me throughout my tour.

"I hope that football has a bright future in India," he wrote underneath the video.

His good wishes come at a time when Indian football finds itself at its lowest ebb.

The domestic season has been brought to a halt for the want of a commercial partner and the national team's fortunes have been in a free-fall following a string of poor results.

An ongoing court case over administrative issues has further deepened policy paralysis.

The superstar striker, who is among the most recognisable and adored sportspersons in the world, did not play any competitive football during the trip.

He was accompanied by Uruguay great and close friend Luis Suarez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo de Paul during the tour. -- PTI

