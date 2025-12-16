HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Luthra brothers, owners of Goa nightclub, deported to India

Tue, 16 December 2025
09:59
Thailand authorities on Tuesday deported Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire on December 6, to India.
 
The deportation comes amid an ongoing probe into the deadly blaze, which triggered widespread outrage and led to scrutiny over alleged safety violations and lapses by the nightclub management.
 
The Luthras, co-owners of  'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub located in Arpora in North Goa, left for Phuket in Thailand, shortly after the fire incident. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued against them.
 
The two were detained by Thai authorities in Phuket on December 11 following the intervention of the Indian mission, which was in close touch with the Thai government in the case.
 
Several videos circulating online showed the Luthra brothers at Bangkok airport ahead of their departure.
 
They will be handed over to Indian authorities on arrival for further legal proceedings in the case.
 
Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by the Goa Police in connection with the fire. -- PTI

