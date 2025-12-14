HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fadnavis, Shinde visit RSS HQ; Ajit Pawar skips again

Sun, 14 December 2025
09:46
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Eknath Shinde and other legislators of the ruling  BJP and Shiv Sena visited the memorial of RSS founder K B Hedgewar in Nagpur on Sunday.
 
However, NCP legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who are also part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state, skipped the visit. 

Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Shinde paid tributes at the memorial of Hedgewar and the second Sanghchalak, M S Golwalkar, at the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh.

State legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, council chairperson Ram Shinde and several other legislators of the BJP and Shiv Sena also visited the memorial.

Last year also, BJP and Shiv Sena legislators, including Fadnavis and Shinde, visited the Smruti Mandir, but Ajit Pawar had skipped the visit.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur. -- PTI 

