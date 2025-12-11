HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Elon Musk Waiting To Offer Starlink Services To India

Thu, 11 December 2025
11:24
Lauren Dreyer, Starlink's Vice-President of Business Operations meets Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday held discussions with satellite communications provider Starlink's Vice-President of Business Operations Lauren Dreyer, following which Elon Musk posted on X that he was waiting to offer Starlink's services to the Indian market.

The meeting comes a day after a technical glitch in Starlink's web site temporarily reflected the companys monthly rental pricing for the Indian market, which was later termed as inaccurate and taken down by the firm.

In a post on X, Scindia said discussions centered around strengthening satellite-powered digital connectivity across the country, which will accelerate digital inclusion. The discussions included exploring ways where satellite-based last-mile access can accelerate digital inclusion and contribute to broader socio-economic development.

The minister emphasised that satcom solutions are essential to extending reliable connectivity to the most remote and hard-to-reach regions, ensuring that citizens in rural, mountainous, border and island communities can seamlessly access digital services.

The meeting comes at a time when Starlink is awaiting final approvals from the Indian government to launch commercial operations, even as Indias telecom regulator declined to adhere to suggestions made by the department of telecom to recommendations on spectrum allocation for satellite broadband.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk wrote on X, 'Looking forward to serving India with Starlink'. 

On Monday, the company's web site showed tariffs of ₹8,600 per month and ₹34,000 as equipment cost for the Indian market, which was removed by the company after a few hours.

The company clarified that service pricing for customers in India was not announced and no orders were being taken. 'We are focused on obtaining final government approvals to turn service (and the web site) on,' Dreyer said in a statement on X.

Minister of State for Telecom Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in August said that Starlink's pricing would be about ₹3,000 per month and would have the capacity of about 2 million customers in India.

-- Business Standard

