Putin signs visitors' book at Rajghat

Fri, 05 December 2025
11:58
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs the visitors' book at the Rajghat, where he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. 

Since their last meeting in India in December 2021, the Russian President arrived in Delhi on Thursday and PM Modi, breaking protocol, personally took the initiative to welcome Putin.

Following his arrival at the Palam Airport, PM Modi welcomed Putin with a hug as the area roared with traditional Indian Dance welcoming the Russian president.

PM Modi, in a post on X, stated that the "friendship" between the two leaders is a "time-tested one" and he was delighted to welcome Putin back to India after four years. During his visit, the Russian President will also hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi.

