Here's what the govt is doing after Trump's tariffs...

14:59





Exporters, the official said, have sought help on the liquidity front, "and all issues are under consideration of the government".





"Export diversification, new free trade agreements, rollout of export promotion mission and growing domestic market will help provide cushion to Indian exporters from the impact of US tariffs," the official said.





"The government is seized of issues being faced by exporters, and positive work is going on to help them," the official said. The official said diversification of exports "will help exporters sustain trade trajectory in the long run".





As regards the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement, the official said, "We are hopeful to get back on the table soon." However, the official added that the new dates for the next round of negotiations for the trade agreement have not yet been finalised. PTI

