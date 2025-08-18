Why should commuter pay toll if stuck in jam for hours: SC

16:16





A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria made the remark while reserving its verdict on pleas filed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and concessionaire, Guruvayoor Infrastructure challenging the Kerala High Court's order suspending toll collection at the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur.





"Why should a person pay Rs 150 if it takes 12 hours for him to get from one end of the road to the other end? A road which is expected to take one hour, takes 11 more hours and they have to pay a toll as well, the CJI said. During the hearing, the bench was informed about a nearly 12-hour traffic snarl on the stretch on the weekend. The toll suspension was ordered by the high court on August 6 on the ground of poor condition of the EdappallyMannuthy stretch of National Highway 544 and severe traffic congestion caused by ongoing works.

