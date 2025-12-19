HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nissan Unveils 7-Seater Gravite

Fri, 19 December 2025
10:41
Nissan Motor India on Thursday unveiled the name of its upcoming seven-seater B-MPV, Gravite, marking the first step in the carmaker's renewed product push aimed at reviving its India business from 2026.

Scheduled for launch in early 2026, the Gravite will be locally manufactured at Renault-Nissan's Chennai plant and is the first model under Nissans refreshed India strategy. The model was earlier announced as part of the company's multi-year product offensive, which also includes the Tekton SUV in mid-2026 and a seven-seater C-SUV in early 2027.

Nissan said the Gravite has been developed specifically for Indian families, with a focus on space, modular seating and practicality in the value-conscious MPV segment. The vehicle will carry Nissan's global design identity, including its signature C-shaped grille, while offering flexible interior configurations and enhanced storage options.

"The reveal of the Gravite demonstrates our continued momentum and reinforces our confidence in the Indian market," said Massimiliano Messina, Chairperson, Nissan AMIEO, adding that India remains a key growth and export hub for the company within the Nissan Alliance.

Saurabh Vatsa, managing director, Nissan Motor India, said the Gravite marks a pivotal step in the company's transformation journey in India, with products designed to align closely with evolving customer expectations.

Alongside new product launches, Nissan is expanding its dealer network across Tier I and Tier II cities to improve market reach and customer access.

-- Anjali Singh, Business Standard

