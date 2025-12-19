HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NCLT Approves 1st Stage Of Adani Harbour, Adani Ports Merger

Fri, 19 December 2025
11:09
The Ahmedabad branch of the National Company Law Tribunal gave its nod for the first-stage approval to the proposed merger of Adani Harbour Services Limited with its parent firm, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited.

It also cleared the way for the amalgamation process and waiving the requirement of stakeholder meetings. 

A Bench comprising Judicial Member Chitra Hankare and Technical Member Velamur G Venkata Chalapathy held that the scheme does not adversely affect any category of stakeholders and serves the interests of the companies, their shareholders, creditors, employees, and the public at large.

The companies had approached the tribunal under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, seeking approval at the initial stage of the merger, with July 1, 2025 proposed as the appointed date. 

Adani Harbour Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Ports, which holds the entire equity share capital of the transferor company.

In its order, the tribunal noted that since the subsidiary is fully owned by the transferee company, the scheme does not involve the issuance of any shares or restructuring of Adani Ports' share capital.

Consequently, the rights of the listed company's shareholders remain unchanged.

Recording the commercial justification for the merger, the Bench observed that the consolidation would streamline the group structure by reducing the number of entities requiring separate oversight and statutory compliances.

The tribunal noted that the amalgamation is expected to generate operational synergies, improve efficiency and bring down administrative and compliance costs.

The tribunal also examined the financial position of both companies. 

As of March 31, 2025, Adani Harbour Services reported assets exceeding liabilities by rS 14,339.75 crore, while Adani Ports recorded a surplus of Rs 30,436.59 crore on a standalone basis.

-- Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard

