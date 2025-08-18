HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CWC warns of severe flooding across multiple states

Mon, 18 August 2025
21:27
File image
The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Monday issued a nationwide flood advisory warning of severe flooding in several states, with the Yamuna in Delhi expected to swell further and reach 206 metres by early Tuesday morning. 

According to the daily flood situation report, 15 stations, including six each in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Delhi, Jharkhand and West Bengal are currently under "severe flood situation". 

Another 34 stations across Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal are witnessing "above normal" flooding. 

In Delhi, the Yamuna at the Railway Bridge is flowing above the danger mark with a rising trend. 

The CWC has listed vulnerable tehsils such as Karawal Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kotwali, Civil Lines and Defence Colony, along with villages like Burari, Pur Shahdara, Badarpur, and Sabhapur as being at risk. 

The advisory also highlights widespread threats across southern and western India. 

In Karnataka, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecast in coastal and interior districts, raising water levels in rivers such as Netravathi, Kumaradhara, and Varada. 

Kerala's Kabini, Valapattanam, and Chandragiri rivers are expected to rise, while Maharashtra faces flooding in west-flowing rivers, including Damanganga and Vashishti, as well as in the Krishna and Godavari basins. 

In Telangana, the Godavari basin is under extreme rainfall alert, with heavy inflows forecast into major reservoirs such as Nizamsagar, Sriramsagar, and Kanthampally. Andhra Pradesh too faces "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" due to a low-pressure area, with rivers Musi, Maneru and Paleru likely to swell. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India, China must turn differences into dialogue: Jaishankar
India, China must turn differences into dialogue: Jaishankar

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India focuses on border talks with NSA Ajit Doval, amidst efforts to rebuild relations after the Galwan Valley clashes and rising India-US tensions.

CWC warns of severe flooding across multiple states
LIVE! CWC warns of severe flooding across multiple states

Putin briefs Modi on Alaska talks with Trump on Ukraine
Putin briefs Modi on Alaska talks with Trump on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his summit talks with US President Donald Trump on ending the war in Ukraine.

32 Delhi schools get hoax bomb threats; probe launched
32 Delhi schools get hoax bomb threats; probe launched

The schools included Delhi Public School, Modern Convent School, and Shree Ram World School, a senior police officer said, adding that the threats were received via e-mail.

Mumbai received 18 cm of rains in 8 hours!
Mumbai received 18 cm of rains in 8 hours!

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged Mumbai citizens to take precautions as the city experiences heavy rainfall and anticipates high tides. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas, and officials are taking...

