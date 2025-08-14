HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pakistan announces creation of new Army Rocket Force

Thu, 14 August 2025
Share:
15:22
image
Pakistan has announced the creation of a new force - the Army Rocket Force - equipped with advanced technology and intended to serve as a "milestone" in strengthening its combat capabilities. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the announcement at an event late Wednesday night to mark the 78th Independence Day and to commemorate the recent four-day military confrontation with India. It is a key milestone in the advancement of the country's military response capability, Prime Minister Sharif said while announcing the formation of the Army Rocket Force Command. 

He, however, provided no further details about the new force or its responsibilities. Pakistan's new force is apparently inspired by its all-weather ally China's People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, which controls arsenal of land-based ballistic, hypersonic, cruise missiles - both nuclear and conventional. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

12 dead after massive cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar
12 dead after massive cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar

A massive cloudburst struck the Paddar area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting immediate rescue operations and raising concerns about potential casualties.

LIVE! SP expels MLA hours after she praised CM Adityanath
LIVE! SP expels MLA hours after she praised CM Adityanath

Give proof, don't use dirty phrases like...: EC to Oppn
Give proof, don't use dirty phrases like...: EC to Oppn

The Election Commission has responded to allegations of voter data fudging made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to provide proof instead of creating a false narrative.

16 BSF jawans awarded gallantry medals for Op Sindoor
16 BSF jawans awarded gallantry medals for Op Sindoor

Among the medal winners are a deputy commandant rank officer, two assistant commandants and an inspector.

85 sarpanchs to attend Modi's I-Day speech
85 sarpanchs to attend Modi's I-Day speech

Eighty-five village sarpanchs from across India have been invited as special guests to witness the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in recognition of their contributions to rural transformation.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV