Pakistan announces creation of new Army Rocket Force

15:22





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the announcement at an event late Wednesday night to mark the 78th Independence Day and to commemorate the recent four-day military confrontation with India. It is a key milestone in the advancement of the country's military response capability, Prime Minister Sharif said while announcing the formation of the Army Rocket Force Command.





He, however, provided no further details about the new force or its responsibilities. Pakistan's new force is apparently inspired by its all-weather ally China's People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, which controls arsenal of land-based ballistic, hypersonic, cruise missiles - both nuclear and conventional. -- PTI

Pakistan has announced the creation of a new force - the Army Rocket Force - equipped with advanced technology and intended to serve as a "milestone" in strengthening its combat capabilities.