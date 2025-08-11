Tricolour hoisting must at mosques, madrasas: Chh'garh Waqf Board

18:31





Speaking about the decision, n Salim Raj, Waqf Board chairman said the move reflects the sentiment that Indian Muslims "honour and respect the national flag.





"In Chhattisgarh, it is now mandatory to hoist the national flag at the main entrance or in front of every mosque, dargah, imambara, and khanqah. This decision reflects our belief that Indian Muslims deeply honour and respect the Tricolour," he said.





"This year, flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at all mosques, with respective mosque committees and imams leading the event. A dedicated portal has been set up to upload photographs from each location, ensuring proper documentation of the celebrations," he added.





