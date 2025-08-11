HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tricolour hoisting must at mosques, madrasas: Chh'garh Waqf Board

Mon, 11 August 2025
Share:
18:31
image
The Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board on Monday announced that hoisting the national flag will be mandatory at all mosques, dargahs, imambaras, and khanqahs in the state on Independence Day.

Speaking about the decision, n Salim Raj, Waqf Board chairman said the move reflects the sentiment that Indian Muslims "honour and respect the national flag.

"In Chhattisgarh, it is now mandatory to hoist the national flag at the main entrance or in front of every mosque, dargah, imambara, and khanqah. This decision reflects our belief that Indian Muslims deeply honour and respect the Tricolour," he said.

"This year, flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at all mosques, with respective mosque committees and imams leading the event. A dedicated portal has been set up to upload photographs from each location, ensuring proper documentation of the celebrations," he added.

Earlier, reinforcing the unified citywide effort to engage and equip private security personnel in safeguarding Delhi during the festive period, interaction-cum-briefing programs were organised on Sunday across all police districts of Delhi to reinforce the role of Private Security Guards as vital partners in maintaining law and order and acting as force multipliers for public safety.

The primary objective of the meetings was to provide them with a briefing on security protocols and enhance their skills to identify and respond to potential threats. 

During the sessions, security guards were given a comprehensive overview of dos and don'ts related to their duties. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Tricolour hoisting must at mosques, madrasas on I-Day'
LIVE! 'Tricolour hoisting must at mosques, madrasas on I-Day'

Sidda minister asked to resign after 'vote theft' remarks
Sidda minister asked to resign after 'vote theft' remarks

Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna has been asked to resign after allegedly blaming his own Congress government for 'vote theft' in an Assembly segment. The issue sparked controversy and led to demands for clarification in the...

6 held for attempt to shock Dalit boys at Andhra hostel
6 held for attempt to shock Dalit boys at Andhra hostel

The incident occurred on August 7 and reportedly stemmed from an attempt to separate one of the victims from a minor girl with whom he was in a mutual relationship.

Why Bumrah Is Being Hounded
Why Bumrah Is Being Hounded

The matter of Bumrah's availability for the series should have been a highly-guarded secret.That it was bandied about all through suggests the matter was deliberately placed in the public domain.This has become the basis of the hounding...

'I'd Convinced Ambani About Bumrah, IPL'
'I'd Convinced Ambani About Bumrah, IPL'

'If I was the India chief selector, I would have convinced Mukesh Ambani (Mumbai Indians owner) and Bumrah that it was important for Bumrah to miss the IPL for the England series, or play a lesser number of matches in the IPL.''I'm sure...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV