Follow Rediff on:      
Robbers loot gold worth Rs 10 cr, Rs 5 lakh cash from MP bank

Mon, 11 August 2025
17:20
Five persons looted 10 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 10 crore and Rs 5 lakh cash from a bank in Khitola area of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday, a police official said. 

The heist took just 18 minutes, the official said, adding the accused came on two motorcycles and entered the facility wearing helmets. 

"As per the calculations of ESAF Small Finance Bank, the robbers looted 10 kilograms of gold (worth around Rs 10 crore as per 24k gold rates for the day) and Rs 5 lakh cash. Further calculations are underway," Jabalpur range deputy inspector general of police Atul Singh said. 

"The bank branch did not have a security guard. There were six staffers at the time of the incident. The robbers entered it at 8.50 am and came out around 9.08 am. They fled on motorcycles. We have scanned CCTV cameras. They did not have weapons in their hands. One of the robbers had a firearm tucked under his belt," Singh said. 

The DIG also pointed out that the staffers notified the police 45 minutes after the incident following discussions with superior officials at the lender. 

"Had they informed us in time, the robbers would have been caught. Efforts are on to nab the accused," Singh added. -- PTI

