HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pak's stock-in-trade: MEA

Mon, 11 August 2025
Share:
14:52
image
MEA statement on Pakistan army chief's nuclear threat: "Our attention has been drawn to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff while on a visit to the United States. Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade. 

"The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups.

"It is also regrettable that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly third country. India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail. We will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard our national security."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pak's stock-in-trade: MEA
LIVE! Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pak's stock-in-trade: MEA

Whenever US supports Pak military...: Govt on Munir's remarks
Whenever US supports Pak military...: Govt on Munir's remarks

There is a real danger of nuclear weapons falling in the hands of non state actors in Pakistan, they said adding his remarks are a symptom that democracy does not exist in that country.

'Pakistan Could Be Planning Something Against India'
'Pakistan Could Be Planning Something Against India'

'We need to be very vigilant as we are passing through some fraught times.'

Rahul, Priyanka among 30 MPs detained during march to EC
Rahul, Priyanka among 30 MPs detained during march to EC

Opposition MPs, including prominent leaders, marched to the Election Commission to protest against voter roll revisions in Bihar, alleging disenfranchisement. The march was halted by police, leading to slogans and demonstrations.

Pick up and keep them at...: SC's big order on stray dogs
Pick up and keep them at...: SC's big order on stray dogs

The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi government and civic bodies to address the 'extremely grim' stray dog menace by picking up strays and housing them in shelters for sterilization and immunization. The court also warned against...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV