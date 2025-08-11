Lok Sabha passes two tax bills amid din without debate

17:39





The Income-Tax (No.2) Bill, 2025 seeks to consolidate and amend the law relating to Income Tax Act 1961 while the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will amend the Income-tax Act, 1961 as well as the Finance Act, 2025.





These Bills, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, were passed without any debate amid vociferous protest by member of Opposition over revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.





After the passage of these bills by voice vote, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day. -- PTI

