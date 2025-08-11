HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India flags possible coup making Pak army chief president

Mon, 11 August 2025
Share:
14:33
image
Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's nuclear threat from the US soil showed that the neighbouring country is an "irresponsible" state with such weapons, government sources said on Monday.

There is a real danger of nuclear weapons falling in the hands of non state actors in Pakistan, they said adding his remarks are a symptom that democracy does not exist in that country.

In an address to the Pakistani diaspora in Florida's Tampa, Munir reportedly made the nuclear threat in case his country faced an existential threat in a future war with India. 

"We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us," media reports quoted him as saying. The Pakistan Army Chief's comments are part of a pattern in Pakistan as whenever the US supports the Pakistan military, they always show their true colours of aggression, the sources said. It is a symptom that democracy does not exist in Pakistan and it is their military which controls the country, they said.

"Emboldened by reception and welcome by the US, the next step could possibly be a silent or open coup in Pakistan so that the Field Marshal becomes the President," said a source. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pak's stock-in-trade: MEA
LIVE! Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pak's stock-in-trade: MEA

Whenever US supports Pak military...: Govt on Munir's remarks
Whenever US supports Pak military...: Govt on Munir's remarks

There is a real danger of nuclear weapons falling in the hands of non state actors in Pakistan, they said adding his remarks are a symptom that democracy does not exist in that country.

'Pakistan Could Be Planning Something Against India'
'Pakistan Could Be Planning Something Against India'

'We need to be very vigilant as we are passing through some fraught times.'

Rahul, Priyanka among 30 MPs detained during march to EC
Rahul, Priyanka among 30 MPs detained during march to EC

Opposition MPs, including prominent leaders, marched to the Election Commission to protest against voter roll revisions in Bihar, alleging disenfranchisement. The march was halted by police, leading to slogans and demonstrations.

Pick up and keep them at...: SC's big order on stray dogs
Pick up and keep them at...: SC's big order on stray dogs

The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi government and civic bodies to address the 'extremely grim' stray dog menace by picking up strays and housing them in shelters for sterilization and immunization. The court also warned against...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV