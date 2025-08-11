HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Brazilian envoy in India says Trump tariffs an opportunity to...

Mon, 11 August 2025
15:30
Brazil's Ambassador in India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski, on Monday said they see the US administration's tariffs as a challenge, but at the same time, it is an opportunity to look for "trusted partners" to do more business. 

"We suffer the imposition of unexpected high tariffs. We (are) seeing the tariffs imposed on our country as a challenge, but also an opportunity to look for trusted partners and to do more business," the Brazilian envoy told ANI.

Regarding how they will deal with Trump tariffs, the envoy stated that Brazil is open to negotiating deals, though within the limits of its sovereignty. Brazil and India both face 50 per cent tariffs from the President Donald Trump administration. -- ANI

