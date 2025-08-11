Air India to complete widebody planes retrofitting by Oct 2028

09:50





The first of 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft (VT-ANT) flew to Boeing's facility in Victorville, California, in July, and a second aircraft will depart for the same facility in October this year.





Both are expected to return to service in December with new interiors featuring a three-class configuration including Business, Premium Economy and Economy, upgraded inflight entertainment systems, new carpeting, curtains, upholstery, lavatories, and galleys.





As part of a 'Reliability Enhancement Programme', Air India will upgrade avionics and other critical components of the 26 legacy B787-8s to 'the 'latest industry standards' to improve reliability. This involves analysing maintenance and configuration records and implementing modifications recommended by Boeing's service bulletins.





Seven of these aircraft will also undergo heavy maintenance checks (D-checks) at Victorville.





A-I also said its narrowbody retrofitting programme for its 27 Airbus A320neo aircraft, which began in September 2024, is 'progressing per schedule' with completion due in September 2025.





Fifteen aircraft have been upgraded so far, with the 15th returning to service on August 9 and the 16th on August 11. The airline will complete the retrofitting of all 26 B787-8s by mid-2027 before starting work on 13 Boeing 777-300ERs.





"The addition of a third line at GMR's MRO in Hyderabad has expedited the process," the airline said.





These upgraded aircraft, featuring all-new cabins, are being deployed on key domestic and short-haul international routes.





The airline will complete the retrofitting of all 26 B787-8s by mid-2027 before starting work on 13 Boeing 777-300ERs in early 2027.





'The timeline has shifted due to supply chain delays,' Air India noted, but the 777 retrofits are still targeted for completion by October 2028.





-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard

