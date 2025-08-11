HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India to complete widebody planes retrofitting by Oct 2028

Mon, 11 August 2025
Share:
09:50
image
Air India on Sunday said its retrofitting of the widebody fleet began last month, and is scheduled to conclude by October 2028, as part of the airline's $400 million fleet upgrade programme aimed at delivering a better flying experience and enhancing operational reliability.

The first of 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft (VT-ANT) flew to Boeing's facility in Victorville, California, in July, and a second aircraft will depart for the same facility in October this year.

Both are expected to return to service in December with new interiors featuring a three-class configuration including Business, Premium Economy and Economy, upgraded inflight entertainment systems, new carpeting, curtains, upholstery, lavatories, and galleys.

As part of a 'Reliability Enhancement Programme', Air India will upgrade avionics and other critical components of the 26 legacy B787-8s to 'the 'latest industry standards' to improve reliability. This involves analysing maintenance and configuration records and implementing modifications recommended by Boeing's service bulletins.

Seven of these aircraft will also undergo heavy maintenance checks (D-checks) at Victorville.

A-I also said its narrowbody retrofitting programme for its 27 Airbus A320neo aircraft, which began in September 2024, is 'progressing per schedule' with completion due in September 2025. 

Fifteen aircraft have been upgraded so far, with the 15th returning to service on August 9 and the 16th on August 11. The airline will complete the retrofitting of all 26 B787-8s by mid-2027 before starting work on 13 Boeing 777-300ERs.

"The addition of a third line at GMR's MRO in Hyderabad has expedited the process," the airline said. 

These upgraded aircraft, featuring all-new cabins, are being deployed on key domestic and short-haul international routes.

The airline will complete the retrofitting of all 26 B787-8s by mid-2027 before starting work on 13 Boeing 777-300ERs in early 2027. 

'The timeline has shifted due to supply chain delays,' Air India noted, but the 777 retrofits are still targeted for completion by October 2028.

-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

'Jugular vein': Asim Munir repeats anti-India rhetoric in US
'Jugular vein': Asim Munir repeats anti-India rhetoric in US

Weeks before the Pahalgam attack, Munir said Pakistan will not forget the issue of Kashmir, asserting, "It was our jugular vein." His comments were trashed by India.

LIVE! Another girl sets herself on fire in Odisha, 4th in 2 months
LIVE! Another girl sets herself on fire in Odisha, 4th in 2 months

Modi Isn't Going To Retire On Sept 17
Modi Isn't Going To Retire On Sept 17

'Mr Modi has the power and pre-eminence in the BJP-RSS to choose how long he wants to serve, and he is definitely going to want to contest in 2029.''He will only be 79, as old as Donald Trump now, and fitter,' observes Shekhar Gupta.

'India Should Reduce Tariffs For All Countries'
'India Should Reduce Tariffs For All Countries'

'That way you're not hostage just to US sort of exports to India.'

'Pakistan Can't Afford To Annoy America'
'Pakistan Can't Afford To Annoy America'

'America holds about 16% of IMF voting rights, giving it crucial influence over Pakistan's desperately needed bailout loans.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV