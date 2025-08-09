HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
RG Kar protests: Security beefed up, traffic curbs in place in view of march

Sat, 09 August 2025
12:30
File image
Security arrangements have been tightened and traffic restrictions are in place across Kolkata and Howrah on Saturday in view of a march to the West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna' to mark the completion of one year of the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor inside the state-run RG Kar hospital, police said. 

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been imposed in areas adjoining 'Nabanna', while multi-layer barricades were put up at several crossings in the two cities, and vehicular movement on the Howrah Bridge and the Vidyasagar Setu over the Hooghly river has been stopped, they said. 

The police have earmarked two locations for peaceful gatherings Santragachi bus stand under the Howrah Police Commissionerate and Rani Rashmoni Avenue in central Kolkata in line with a Calcutta high court directive, a senior officer said. 

The parents of the deceased doctor urged citizens to join the march to Nabanna, while Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, appealed to BJP workers to participate in the procession without any party flag. 

A senior TMC spokesperson accused the BJP of politicising the tragic incident, while the saffron party alleged that the government tried to stifle peaceful protests. 

"The security plan includes multi-layered barricades in the Santragachi area, where protesters are expected to arrive by trains from Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Howrah districts. The police have installed over 10ft-high iron barricades, backed by a three-tier security cordon," he said. -- PTI

