HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vehicle falls into nallah in J-K, 3 CRPF jawans killed

Thu, 07 August 2025
Share:
12:08
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and 15 injured when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a nallah in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place around 10:30 am in the Kadwa area when the personnel were returning from an operation from Basant Garh.

The vehicle belongs to the 187 battalion of the force.

The vehicle was carrying 23 personnel.

While two personnel died on the spot, 16 others were injured. They were evacuated to a hospital, where one more succumbed to injuries, taking the toll to three.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Anti-terror op in Kulgam enters 7th day
LIVE! Anti-terror op in Kulgam enters 7th day

'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs
'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will never compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers, asserting that he would be ready to pay any price.

Will The Dragon And Elephant Dance Again?
Will The Dragon And Elephant Dance Again?

A meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit is being planned.

Cash discovery row: SC rejects Justice Varma's plea
Cash discovery row: SC rejects Justice Varma's plea

The Supreme Court dismissed Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma's plea seeking invalidation of a report that found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row.

'Citizens Are Safe From Govt Only When...'
'Citizens Are Safe From Govt Only When...'

'The moment they fall foul of the party in power, they become unsafe. Then nobody can guarantee their safety.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD