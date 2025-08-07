Vehicle falls into nallah in J-K, 3 CRPF jawans killed

12:08

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and 15 injured when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a nallah in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.





The incident took place around 10:30 am in the Kadwa area when the personnel were returning from an operation from Basant Garh.





The vehicle belongs to the 187 battalion of the force.





The vehicle was carrying 23 personnel.





While two personnel died on the spot, 16 others were injured. They were evacuated to a hospital, where one more succumbed to injuries, taking the toll to three. -- PTI