Follow Rediff on:      
Tim Cook's "unique" 24-karat gold gift to Trump

Thu, 07 August 2025
11:18
Apple CEO Tim Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday presented a gift to US President Donald Trump before announcing an additional 100 billion USD in company investments in US manufacturing. 

During the press conference at the White House on Wednesday (local time), Tim Cook presented a unique piece of glass engraved for President Trump with a 24-karat gold base. The unique glass was made by an iPhone employee who is a former US Marine Corporal, said Tim Cook. 

While presenting the gift to Donald Trump at the White House, Cook said, "This box was made in California, and this glass comes off the line. It's engraved for President Trump. It's a unique unit of one. It was designed by a US Marine Corps corporal, a former one who works at Apple now. Designed it for you. And the base comes from Utah and is 24-karat gold." 

After presenting the gift, later in the press conference, Tim Cook announced a major push to expand Apple's manufacturing base in the United States, including a decision to exclusively use rare-earth magnets made in the country. 

Cook stated that Apple will now source only American-made rare-earth magnets for its devices. These magnets will be developed by MP Materials, the only fully integrated rare-earth producer in the United States.

