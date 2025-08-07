HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Odisha appoints Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador of handloom industry

Thu, 07 August 2025
Share:
18:22
image
The Odisha government on Thursday appointed Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador of the state's handloom industry. 

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made the announcement at the inauguration of the Exhibition-cum-Knowledge Sharing for Textile Advantage or 'EKTA', an initiative to promote handloom products, marking the 11th National Handloom Day celebrations in the state. 

Speaking at the event, Dixit expressed admiration for Odisha's rich textile heritage and emphasised the importance of preserving traditional crafts through modern platforms like 'EKTA'. 

"When I first draped a Bomkai saree, or ran my fingers across finely woven Sambalpuri 'ekat', I just did not feel the fabric, I felt the soul of the weaver, the rhythm of looms and legacy of generations speaking through silent patterns," she said. 

"These are not just textiles or handicrafts, they are living testaments to Odia resilience, creativity and timeless bond between the art and the identity. In every motif, there is a story, in every art, there is a prayer and every artist's eyes are a dream, to be seen, valued and passed on," the Bollywood actor said. 

The 'EKTA' initiative aims to provide market access, training and financial support to handloom artisans across the state, officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Court allows Tahawwur Rana to speak to family members
LIVE! Court allows Tahawwur Rana to speak to family members

'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs
'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will never compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers, asserting that he would be ready to pay any price.

NDRF deploys cadaver dogs in Uttarkashi rescue ops
NDRF deploys cadaver dogs in Uttarkashi rescue ops

NDRF deploys cadaver dogs and rescue teams to flood-ravaged Dharali village in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, to search for survivors. ITBP evacuates pilgrims from Gangotri.

''This Wasn't A Cloudburst...'
''This Wasn't A Cloudburst...'

'The lakes up there were already at the brink due to accumulated rainwater, and then snowmelt occurred.''When one lake breached, it triggered a cascading effect -- other lakes breached subsequently.'

No order from court to shut kabutarkhanas: HC clarifies
No order from court to shut kabutarkhanas: HC clarifies

The Bombay High Court clarified that it did not order the closure of pigeon-feeding spots (Kabutarkhanas) in Mumbai, but only refrained from staying the municipal corporation's closure order. The court suggested a committee of experts to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD