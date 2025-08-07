HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NDA authorises Modi, Nadda to pick its VP candidate

Thu, 07 August 2025
17:17
The National Democratic Alliance on Thursday authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to pick the ruling bloc's vice presidential candidate, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said. 

It was a unanimous decision, the parliamentary affairs minister said. 

A meeting of key BJP leaders and their allies was held at the Parliament complex where the decision was taken. 

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah besides Nadda, JD-U's Lalan Singh, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and Chirag Paswan of LJP-Ram Vilas were among those who attended the meeting. 

Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting.

