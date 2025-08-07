Maratha quota: Jarange to start fresh agitation in Mumbai on Aug 29

17:36





Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Jarange said he along with other members of the Maratha community will leave from his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, located around 400 km from Mumbai, on August 27.





The activist has undertaken multiple hunger strikes demanding the recognition of all Marathas as Kunbis -- an agrarian caste listed under the Other Backward Classes category -- and reservation for the politically dominant community in government jobs and education.





He has consistently called for the implementation of historical records, including the Bombay, Satara, and Hyderabad gazettes, which he claims document the classification of the Maratha community as Kunbis.





"We will leave for Mumbai at 10 am on August 27 from Antarwali Sarati. We will make our first halt near Shivneri Fort in Junnar area of Pune district. We will go to Shivneri from Antarwali via Shevgaon, Ahilyanagar and Alephata and avoid the Malshej Ghat due to the monsoon," Jarange said. -- PTI

Activist Manoj Jarange has said he will launch a fresh agitation on August 29 in Mumbai to press for his demand of reservation for the Maratha community.