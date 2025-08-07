Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe attacked again, second in Aug

21:06





Security footage reportedly shows at least 25 shots were fired at the cafe.





Two gangs identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, and Lawrence Bishnoi in social media posts claimed responsibility for the attack, the report said.





When police arrived at the scene, they found shattered windows and six visible bullet holes at the caf premises.





The attack has sparked concern in the local Indian community.





Authorities have launched an investigation, but no arrests have been made so far.

Kapil Sharma's caf in Canada's Surrey has come under gunfire again this week, marking the second such incident in less than a month, according to an NDTV report on Thursday.