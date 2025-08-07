HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe attacked again, second in Aug

Thu, 07 August 2025
Share:
21:06
image
Kapil Sharma's caf in Canada's Surrey has come under gunfire again this week, marking the second such incident in less than a month, according to an NDTV report on Thursday. 

Security footage reportedly shows at least 25 shots were fired at the cafe. 

Two gangs identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, and Lawrence Bishnoi in social media posts claimed responsibility for the attack, the report said. 

When police arrived at the scene, they found shattered windows and six visible bullet holes at the caf premises. 

The attack has sparked concern in the local Indian community. 

Authorities have launched an investigation, but no arrests have been made so far.  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe attacked again, second in Aug
LIVE! Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe attacked again, second in Aug

Miffed, Sanju Samson Wants To Quit Royals
Miffed, Sanju Samson Wants To Quit Royals

Citing 'serious differences, Sanju Samson has asked the Rajasthan Royals to trade him or release him into the auction.

'They punched her': Indian-origin girl attacked in Ireland
'They punched her': Indian-origin girl attacked in Ireland

An Indian-origin nurse in Ireland is devastated after her daughter was racially abused and attacked. This incident, along with other recent attacks on Indian citizens, has raised concerns about safety and racism in Ireland.

NDA authorises Modi, Nadda to pick VP candidate
NDA authorises Modi, Nadda to pick VP candidate

The National Democratic Alliance has authorized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to select the ruling bloc's vice presidential candidate.

'China, Pak Will Try To Turn Bangladesh Against India'
'China, Pak Will Try To Turn Bangladesh Against India'

'Pakistan will also try to turn Bangladesh into a base for terrorist attacks on India.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD