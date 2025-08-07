HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jawan dies by suicide at CRPF camp in Amethi

Thu, 07 August 2025
21:48
A 24-year-old CRPF jawan allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at a camp in Amethi district on Thursday, the police said. 

The deceased has been identified as Khadge Amoldas, a native of Aland village in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. 

According to the police, fellow jawans took Amoldas to the emergency ward of the Sultanpur Government Medical College on Thursday afternoon, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. 

His colleagues told officials that Amoldas joined the CRPF under sports quota, the police said. 

Amoldas, who had been visibly distressed for some time due to personal and family-related issues, was alone in his room at the time of the incident, they said. 

Kotwali Nagar SHO Dheeraj Kumar said preliminary investigation suggests that the jawan died by suicide by hanging, adding that the matter is being probed. -- PTI

