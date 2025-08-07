HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC orders interim stay on proceedings in FIR against actor Shwetha Menon

Thu, 07 August 2025
18:44
Kerala high court on Thursday stayed the proceedings in connection with the FIR lodged against Malayalam film actor Shwetha Menon for allegedly publishing or transmitting obscene scenes of some of her past movies and advertisements. 

The interim order was passed by Justice VG Arun on a plea moved by the actor to quash the FIR against her. 

The high court said there was prima facie substance in the contention of the actor's counsel that before referring the complaint for investigation, the requirements of calling for a report from the police and of making an enquiry ought to have been complied with. 

"Considering the short duration within which the complaint was filed and forwarded to the police, it appears that no such procedure was followed. Registry shall call for a report from the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam regarding the procedure followed before forwarding the complaint to the police for investigation". 

"There shall be an interim stay of further proceedings in crime number 1075/2025 (the FIR) of Ernakulam central police station," the high court said. 

It also issued notice to the state and the complainant on whose complaint the magisterial court had ordered lodging of the FIR. 

An FIR under section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was lodged against the actor. -- PTI

