HC adjourns hearing in Bankey Bihari temple case till Aug 20

Thu, 07 August 2025
22:13
The Allahabad high court on Thursday adjourned till August 20 the hearing on a writ petition challenging the validity of an ordinance related to the Bankey Bihari temple at Mathura. 

When the matter was taken up before a two-judge bench comprising Justices Arindam Sinha and Manjiv Shukla, it was informed by additional chief standing counsel RN Pandey that the validity of the Uttar Pradesh Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025 has been challenged in the Supreme Court and it is pending. 

The petition has been filed by Sri Bankey Bihari Ji and two others. 

Counsel for the petitioner argued that there is no order of the Supreme Court regarding stay of any proceedings in the matter nor any order to transfer the petitions pending or being filed in other courts, and thus the present writ is maintainable here also. 

However, the court fixed August 20 as the next date of hearing in the case. 

On Wednesday, while hearing a separate plea challenging the validity of the ordinance, a single bench of the court fixed August 26 as the next date of hearing in the case. -- PTI

