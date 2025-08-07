Fake call centre busted in Delhi; two held for credit card renewal scam

23:58

The gang is suspected to have committed cyber frauds amounting to over Rs 50 lakh in the past year, they said.





Addressing a press conference, deputy commissioner of police (South) Nipun Aggarwal said that a local resident, Jitendra Kumar, had filed a complaint in June at the Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow.





He reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a bank official who told him that his credit card was about to expire and needed renewal. The fraudsters then accessed his card and siphoned off Rs 1.6 lakh, he said.





"Acting swiftly, our cybercrime team and Sarojini Nagar police traced the suspects to the Jaitpur area in South Delhi and arrested two individuals -- Vikas Kumar (28) and Rahul Lakhera (31)," Aggarwal said, speaking alongside Additional DCP Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar.





The police said they recovered 25 mobile phones, nearly two dozen SIM cards, a laptop, and other digital tools from the accused.





Investigations revealed that the duo operated out of Vikas Kumar's house, which also served as the fake call centre.





Several women were employed there, making fraudulent calls to unsuspecting victims.





They were paid monthly salaries ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. DCP Agarwal said, the gang used personal data provided by an accomplice referred to only as "Dubey ji" from Bihar, who supplied credit card information of potential victims at the rate of Rs 10 per customer. -- PTI

