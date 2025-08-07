Delhi HC reserves order over release of 'Udaipur Files' movie

20:22





A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing a plea against the ministry of information and broadcasting order clearing certification of the movie.





During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner Mohammed Javed, an accused in the murder case, said if the film was allowed to be released, it would "prejudice the trial".





"Right to fair trial is supreme. Witnesses are to be examined. Film is only going to prejudice the trial. Dialogues are lifted from chargesheet. Title itself says Kanhaiya Lal murder. It will affect the trial," senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for the accused, argued.





The petition was opposed by the counsel representing the government, who said authorities had applied their mind while clearing the movie for release.





"This is as fair as it can go. As transparent as it can be," the counsel said.





The counsel representing the movie produced, meanwhile, said the tickets had already been booked by viewers.





"Movie is to be released tomorrow. Producer has invested his lifetime saving in making this movie, which is his right as freedom of speech.





Accused's name, his specific role not mentioned anywhere in film," senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the film producer, said. -- PTI

