Court allows Tahawwur Rana to speak to family members

Thu, 07 August 2025
19:03
image
A Delhi court on Thursday allowed 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to have phone conversations with family members for the limited purpose of discussing engagement of a private counsel, court sources said. 

They said special judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order in an in-chamber proceeding. 

At present, advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) is Rana's legal aid counsel. 

Earlier, Tihar jail authorities had opposed Rana's application seeking telephonic calls with his family members. 

Rana is allegedly a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen. 

Rana was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India. 

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out attacks on a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre, sneaking into India's financial capital through the sea route. -- PTI

