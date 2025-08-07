HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSE Sensex top gainers today

Thu, 07 August 2025
17:51
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty staged a comeback on Thursday following the last-hour buying in IT and banking shares, even as US President Donald Trump slapping an additional 25 percent duty on Indian goods weighed on investor sentiment. 

Rebounding around 926 points from the day's low, the 30-share BSE Sensex edged higher by 79.27 points or 0.10 percent to settle at 80,623.26. 

The index traded in the red for most of the session and hit a low of 79,811.29. 

However, fag-end buying helped recover losses and touch a high of 80,737.55. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 21.95 points or 0.09 percent to 24,596.15. 

The latest US tariff action, imposition of an additional 25 percent duty to take overall tariffs to 50 per cent on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil, is likely to hit sectors such as textiles, marine and leather exports hard. 

India has slammed the action, calling it "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable". 

India will attract the highest US tariff of 50 percent, along with Brazil. Among Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Eternal, Axis Bank, Maruti, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints were the gainers.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Putin-Trump summit likely next week: Kremlin envoy
LIVE! Putin-Trump summit likely next week: Kremlin envoy

'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs
'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will never compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers, asserting that he would be ready to pay any price.

NDRF deploys cadaver dogs in Uttarkashi rescue ops
NDRF deploys cadaver dogs in Uttarkashi rescue ops

NDRF deploys cadaver dogs and rescue teams to flood-ravaged Dharali village in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, to search for survivors. ITBP evacuates pilgrims from Gangotri.

''This Wasn't A Cloudburst...'
''This Wasn't A Cloudburst...'

'The lakes up there were already at the brink due to accumulated rainwater, and then snowmelt occurred.''When one lake breached, it triggered a cascading effect -- other lakes breached subsequently.'

No order from court to shut kabutarkhanas: HC clarifies
No order from court to shut kabutarkhanas: HC clarifies

The Bombay High Court clarified that it did not order the closure of pigeon-feeding spots (Kabutarkhanas) in Mumbai, but only refrained from staying the municipal corporation's closure order. The court suggested a committee of experts to...

