BSE Sensex top gainers today

17:51





Rebounding around 926 points from the day's low, the 30-share BSE Sensex edged higher by 79.27 points or 0.10 percent to settle at 80,623.26.





The index traded in the red for most of the session and hit a low of 79,811.29.





However, fag-end buying helped recover losses and touch a high of 80,737.55. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 21.95 points or 0.09 percent to 24,596.15.





The latest US tariff action, imposition of an additional 25 percent duty to take overall tariffs to 50 per cent on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil, is likely to hit sectors such as textiles, marine and leather exports hard.





India has slammed the action, calling it "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".





India will attract the highest US tariff of 50 percent, along with Brazil. Among Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Eternal, Axis Bank, Maruti, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints were the gainers.

