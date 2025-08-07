Attack on YouTubers: 7 FIRs registered, situation under control in Dharmasthala, say police

23:38

Following the attack on YouTubers, clashes broke out between two groups and the situation was brought under control, they said.





Four men, representing three YouTube channels, including a cameraman, were attacked by a large mob near Dharmasthala on Wednesday evening, when they were interviewing a person, amid an ongoing probe by SIT into the alleged mass burial case, police said.





Four cases were registered at Dharmasthala Police Station and three at Belthangady Police Station, they added.





According to the district police, one FIR pertains to the alleged assault on a group of YouTubers and damage caused to their two vehicles.





The same complaint also includes an alleged assault on a reporter of a private news channel. Another case has been registered for unlawful assembly in three locations: Pangala near Dharmasthala, where police resorted to a lathi charge, within the premises of the Dharmasthala police station, and in front of a local hospital.





Doctors treating those who were brought in after the incident have orally confirmed that none of the injured sustained serious harm, based on preliminary medical assessments, police said. -- PTI

