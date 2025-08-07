HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ajit Doval meets Putin in Moscow

Thu, 07 August 2025
21:44
File image
National security advisor Ajit Doval called on Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Thursday, the Kremlin press service said. 

A video clip shared by it showed Doval shaking hands with Putin before holding the talks. 

Earlier, Doval held talks with Russian Security Council secretary Sergey Shoigu. 

Doval arrived in Moscow on Wednesday to hold crucial talks on bilateral energy and defence ties and to prepare the ground for President Putin's visit to India later this year. 

His visit commenced on a day when US President Donald Trump issued an executive order slapping an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods as a penalty for buying Russian oil, doubling it to 50 percent. -- PTI

