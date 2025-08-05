HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Remember? Army jogs US memory on arming Pak

Tue, 05 August 2025
Share:
14:27
The news clip the army shared on X
The news clip the army shared on X
In the backdrop of mounting US criticism of India's purchase of crude oil from Russia, the Indian Army on Tuesday posted a news clip of August 1971 which highlighted the role played by the US in arming Pakistan "since 1954". 

The news clip was shared in a post by the Eastern Command on X. "#IndianArmy #EasternCommand #VijayVarsh #LiberationOfBangladesh #MediaHighlights 'This Day That Year" Build Up of War - 05 Aug 1971 #KnowFacts. US Arms Worth $2 Billion Shipped to Pakistan Since '54," it said. 

The news, published few months before the Indo-Pak War of 1971 that led to creation of Bangladesh, talks about the role US had played in arming Pakistan the preceding nearly two decades. 

"US Arms Worth $2 Billion Shipped to Pakistan Since '54," the headline says. The report quotes V C Shukla, then minister for defence production, who had told the Rajya Sabha about the estimated valuation of the arms supplied for that period. 

The social media post comes amid mounting criticism by Washington on New Delhi's purchase of crude oil from Russia. India on Monday mounted an unusually sharp counterattack on the US and the European Union for their "unjustified and unreasonable" targeting of New Delhi for its procurement of Russian crude oil. 

New Delhi's response came hours after US President Donald Trump asserted that Washington will substantially raise tariffs on goods from India over its energy ties with Russia. Firmly rejecting the criticism, India pointed out the double standards in targeting it on the issue and said both the US and the EU are continuing their trade relations with Russia. 

"Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The Europe-Russia trade includes not just energy, but also fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel, and machinery and transport equipment, the MEA said in a late-evening statement. 

"Where the US is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilizers as well as chemicals," it added. "In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," the MEA said. It said India has been "targeted" by the US and the EU for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Uttarkashi; homes, hotels swept away
Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Uttarkashi; homes, hotels swept away

A cloudburst in the high altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand led to flash floods, causing damage to houses and sweeping away structures. Several people are feared buried under debris.

LIVE! 6 aircraft engine shutdowns, 3 May Day call since Jan
LIVE! 6 aircraft engine shutdowns, 3 May Day call since Jan

Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79
Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79

Malik had served as the 18th governor of Goa between November 3, 2019, and August 18, 2020.

'Go back': Indian-origin taxi driver attacked in Ireland
'Go back': Indian-origin taxi driver attacked in Ireland

An Indian-origin taxi driver in Dublin was attacked in a suspected hate crime, prompting a police investigation and raising safety concerns for Indian citizens in Ireland.

'They don't decide who is...': Priyanka after SC raps Rahul
'They don't decide who is...': Priyanka after SC raps Rahul

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defends Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court criticized his remarks about the Army, asserting that it's not the court's role to define who is a true Indian and that Rahul respects the Army.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD