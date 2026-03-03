Khamenei successor to be named soon: Assembly of Experts member

13:56

A member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for selecting the country's Supreme Leader, has said it 'won't take long' to choose the successor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iran's ISNA news agency.





Earlier on Monday, the Provisional Leadership Council of Iran held its second meeting in the presence of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei and Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, state news agency IRNA reported.





The interim council was formed shortly after Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed on Saturday in US-Israeli strikes carried out under Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion.





Following his death, US President Donald Trump urged the Iranian public to rise against their government.





The Provisional Leadership Council will oversee the country's affairs until the Assembly of Experts elects a new Supreme Leader.





According to Al Jazeera, at least 201 people have been killed in the attacks across 24 provinces.





Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, a member of the Guardian Council since 2019, has been appointed as the jurist member of the interim Leadership Council.





He also serves as deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts, leads Friday prayers in Qom and heads Iran's seminary system.





The third council member, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, has served as judiciary chief since July 2021. He earlier held positions as intelligence minister, prosecutor-general and first deputy chief justice. -- ANI