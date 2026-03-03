HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Protests in Iran after strike kills 150 schoolgirls

Tue, 03 March 2026
Iranian state media Press TV reported on Tuesday that thousands of people took to streets in a solemn funeral procession after over 150 schoolgirls were killed in Iran on Saturday following US-Israeli strikes in the country.

Visuals shared by Press TV showed a sea of people, protesting against the killing of innocent young students who perished in the missile strike.

In a post on X, Press TV said, 'Another perspective of the funeral procession for the martyrs of the US and Israeli regime's terrorist attack on Minab Elementary School.'

In another post it added, 'A huge crowd of people is attending the funeral procession for over 165 innocent Iranian schoolgirls who were killed by the US and Israel on Saturday.'

As per UN News, the death toll now stands at around 150, with almost 100 wounded after the US-Israeli strikes in Iran hit Minab Girls Primary School in the country's Hormozgan province.

In a statement released on social media, UNESCO expressed deep alarm at the impact of the military attacks, which continued into Sunday, and noted that pupils in a place dedicated to learning are protected under international humanitarian law, and that 'attacks against educational institutions endanger students and teachers and undermine the right to education'.

The wide scale protests comes as a full-scale conflict erupted in West Asia involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, following a major 'military offensive' launched on February 28.

In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, and leadership compounds.   -- ANI

