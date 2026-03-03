HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian citizens in Iran told to 'remain indoors'

Tue, 03 March 2026
India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Iran to exercise utmost caution and remain indoors as far as possible as the security situation in the Persian Gulf nation deteriorated in view of fresh military strikes by the US and Israel.

"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible," the Indian embassy in Tehran said in a fresh advisory.

"Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India," it said.

Around 9,000 Indians, including students, are learnt to be stuck in Iran.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Iran amid US strikes
LIVE! 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Iran amid US strikes

Israel expands ground operations in southern Lebanon
Israel expands ground operations in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese army has begun evacuating some of its forward positions along the border with Israel and redeploying troops to other posts, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported on Tuesday, amid intensified Israeli...

US orders evacuations as drone hits embassy in Riyadh
US orders evacuations as drone hits embassy in Riyadh

The US Embassy acknowledged the attack in a post on X, urging Americans to avoid the facility 'until further notice' and announcing that all appointments had been cancelled.

Sonia slams Centre's silence on Khamenei's killing
Sonia slams Centre's silence on Khamenei's killing

Sonia Gandhi has criticised the Modi government's silence on the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, arguing it raises doubts about India's foreign policy direction and credibility.

India's Oil Stocks Can Cover 40-45 Days If Hormuz Flow Hit
India's Oil Stocks Can Cover 40-45 Days If Hormuz Flow Hit

India possesses approximately 100 million barrels of commercial crude oil stocks, capable of covering 40-45 days of its requirements if flows through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted, according to Kpler.

