West Asia conflict: 80 international flights cancelled at Delhi airport

15:02

As many as 80 international flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning due to operational disruptions for airlines amid the escalating Middle East conflict.





Some airlines, including Emirates, have partially started operations to and from the Middle East.





An official said 36 departures and 44 arrivals were cancelled at the Delhi airport.





Meanwhile, an Emirates flight EK513 enroute to Dubai returned to the national capital due to airspace restrictions, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.





"Due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, several westbound international flights are causing delays or schedule adjustments," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.





Delhi airport handles more than 1,300 flights daily. In the last three days, Indian airlines cancelled 1,117 overseas flights due to the crisis in the Middle East.





Meanwhile, Air India operated a flight from Dubai to Delhi carrying 149 passengers on Tuesday.





"We are happy to welcome our guests and crew from Dubai aboard flight AI916D. This is the first flight by an Indian carrier to arrive in New Delhi today with 149 passengers and 8 operating crew members onboard, amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East," the airline said in a post on X.





The official said on Tuesday early morning, an Emirates flight EK512 from Dubai landed at the Delhi airport. -- PTI