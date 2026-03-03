HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

West Asia conflict: 80 international flights cancelled at Delhi airport

Tue, 03 March 2026
Share:
15:02
image
As many as 80 international flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning due to operational disruptions for airlines amid the escalating Middle East conflict.

Some airlines, including Emirates, have partially started operations to and from the Middle East.

An official said 36 departures and 44 arrivals were cancelled at the Delhi airport.

Meanwhile, an Emirates flight EK513 enroute to Dubai returned to the national capital due to airspace restrictions, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

"Due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, several westbound international flights are causing delays or schedule adjustments," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi airport handles more than 1,300 flights daily. In the last three days, Indian airlines cancelled 1,117 overseas flights due to the crisis in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Air India operated a flight from Dubai to Delhi carrying 149 passengers on Tuesday.

"We are happy to welcome our guests and crew from Dubai aboard flight AI916D. This is the first flight by an Indian carrier to arrive in New Delhi today with 149 passengers and 8 operating crew members onboard, amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East," the airline said in a post on X.

The official said on Tuesday early morning, an Emirates flight EK512 from Dubai landed at the Delhi airport.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Iran amid US strikes
LIVE! 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Iran amid US strikes

Israel expands ground operations in southern Lebanon
Israel expands ground operations in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese army has begun evacuating some of its forward positions along the border with Israel and redeploying troops to other posts, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported on Tuesday, amid intensified Israeli...

US orders evacuations as drone hits embassy in Riyadh
US orders evacuations as drone hits embassy in Riyadh

The US Embassy acknowledged the attack in a post on X, urging Americans to avoid the facility 'until further notice' and announcing that all appointments had been cancelled.

Sonia slams Centre's silence on Khamenei's killing
Sonia slams Centre's silence on Khamenei's killing

Sonia Gandhi has criticised the Modi government's silence on the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, arguing it raises doubts about India's foreign policy direction and credibility.

India's Oil Stocks Can Cover 40-45 Days If Hormuz Flow Hit
India's Oil Stocks Can Cover 40-45 Days If Hormuz Flow Hit

India possesses approximately 100 million barrels of commercial crude oil stocks, capable of covering 40-45 days of its requirements if flows through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted, according to Kpler.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO