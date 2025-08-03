RG Kar doc's parents urge all non-TMC parties to join protest on Aug 9

08:31

The parents had been requested by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to be part of the march on August 9 where no party flags would be carried and the only slogan will be 'We demand justice'.





Adhikari told reporters that he and other BJP leaders would participate in the rally, calling for a thorough investigation into the larger conspiracy behind the incident and demanding that all perpetrators involved in the heinous crime be brought to justice.





The victim's father, speaking to reporters in Sodepur, near Kolkata, said: "From SUCI-Communist to CPI-M, Congress and BJP we are urging all parties, except TMC, to join this rally for justice not just for our daughter, but for every woman who has been brutalised."





Asked why the ruling Trinamool Congress was being excluded, he alleged: "Because TMC leaders and the administration tried to hush up the investigation into my daughter's death and attempted to dispose of her body at the earliest." -- PTI

Grief-stricken parents of the RG Kar medical college victim on Saturday said they were reaching out to different political parties to join the August 9 Nabanna Abhijan (march to West Bengal secretariat) demanding justice for the medic who was raped-murdered at her workplace exactly one year ago.