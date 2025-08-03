HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 strikes New York

Sun, 03 August 2025
09:59
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck New York on Sunday, a statement by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

As per the EMSC, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the EMSC said, "M3.0 occurred 11 mi NW of New York City".

The USGS said that, "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 3.0 - 0 km NE of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey." 

As per the New York Times, a moderately strong, 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck in Mexico on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor happened at 11:58 am (local time) about one mile northeast of San Ildefonso Villa Alta, Mexico, data from the agency shows.

As seismologists review available data, they may revise the earthquake's reported magnitude. 

Additional information collected about the earthquake may also prompt USGS scientists to update the shake-severity map.

The earthquake came after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean on July 30.

The massive earthquake prompted a tsunami warning in the US, which was noted by US President Donald Trump. -- ANI

