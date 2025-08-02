HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Should I call and ask?: Modi on Akhilesh's OP Mahadev remark

Sat, 02 August 2025
14:18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked opposition over Operation Sindoor and alleged that while the country was celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor, "some people in our own country were troubled by it". 

"Congress and its allies are unable to digest the fact that India demolished terrorist hideouts inside Pakistan," Modi said while addressing a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

"Aren't you proud of Operation Sindoor? Aren't you proud that India destroyed terror bases (in Pakistan)," the prime minister asked the gathering. 

He added, "You all must have seen the visuals of how our drones and missiles precisely struck and reduced terrorist headquarters to rubble.

"Several air bases in Pakistan are still in ICU. While Pakistan's anguish is understandable, what's shocking is that Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders are also unable to cope with it," Modi said. 

The prime minister also accused the Congress of repeatedly insulting the valour of the armed forces and even terming 'Operation Sindoor' a "tamasha" (spectacle).

"Can 'Sindoor' ever be a joke? They dared to insult the sacred mark of our sisters and the valour of our soldiers," he said.

Modi also attacked the Samajwadi Party for questioning the timing of the military strikes.

"One of their leaders asked in Parliament 'why were the attackers of Pahalgam killed now'. Should I call and ask Samajwadi leaders whether to strike now or later? Should we wait and let the terrorists escape," Modi asked.

"These are the same people who during their rule in Uttar Pradesh gave clean chits to terrorists and withdrew cases against those involved in bomb blasts," Modi claimed, adding that such parties are now disturbed because terrorists are being eliminated.

"This is 'Naya Bharat' (New India), which worships Lord Shiva but turns Kaal Bhairav against its enemies when needed," the prime minister said. 

A special court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district granted bail to three persons, including two nuns from Kerala, arrested on charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion.

Posters with statements, "do not attend late night parties, you could be raped or gangraped," and "do not go with your friend to dark, isolated areas, what if she is raped or gangraped?" were pasted on road dividers in Sola and...

'We are a responsible nation, and would prefer to deal with sensitive issues with the maturity they deserve rather than take to social media.'

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Akhal forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The encounter began after a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inputs.

